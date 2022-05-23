Zelenskyy compares Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Sarajevo, Munich

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he wakes up every day to read the numbers of his people killed in the war in the last 24 hours and compared Russia's invasion with the incidents of Sarajevo in 1914 and Munich in 1938 -- the two events that preceded the two world wars.

Addressing the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 via a video link and through an English translator, he told participants, ''Today, we lost 87 people and the future of Ukraine will be without these 87 people.'' The Ukrainian president said: ''This year the words 'turning point' appear to have become more than just a rhetorical figure of speech. This is really the moment when it is decided whether brute force will rule the world.'' The theme of the annual meeting refers to the history being at a turning point.

''Brute force does not discuss – it kills, as Russia does in Ukraine as we speak today,'' Zelenskyy said.

''Instead of successful peaceful cities, there are only black ruins. Instead of normal trade there are seas full of mines and blocked ports. Instead of tourism there are closed skies and thousands of Russian bombs and cruise missiles,'' he said.

''This is what the world would look like if humanity misses this turning point,'' he said as he called for ''maximum'' sanctions against Russia, including an oil embargo and a complete withdrawal of foreign companies.

''All trade with the aggressor should be stopped. All foreign business should leave Russia so that your brands are not associated with war crimes. So that your offices, bills and goods are not used by war criminals in their bloody interests. Values must matter.'' He continued: ''This is what sanctions should be. They should be maximum, so that Russia and every other potential aggressor that wants to wage a brutal war against its neighbour clearly know the immediate consequences of their actions.'' He compared Russia's invasion of Ukraine with events in Sarajevo in 1914 and Munich in 1938, two historic moments that preceded the two world wars.

Zelenskyy also praised his people's courage. The war and the Ukrainian people's resistance have stirred the unity of the democratic world and showed ''that freedom must be fought for'', the Ukrainian leader said, as he received a standing ovation from the audience.

''The war in Ukraine represents a turning point in history and the resulting tragedy will reshape our political and our economic landscape in the coming years,'' said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum.

Ignazio Cassis, President of Switzerland, speaking before Zelennskyy in his special address, said: ''Switzerland has strongly opposed the war of aggression in Ukraine. There can be no neutral attitude in the face of a brutal attack on our shared values of freedom and democracy. We stand alongside other countries in condemning the war.'' PTI BJ HVA

