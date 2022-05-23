Former UK lawmaker jailed for 18 months over sexual assault of teenager - PA Media

Former British Member of Parliament Imran Ahmad Khan was sentenced to 18 months in jail at Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy, PA Media reported on Monday.

Khan, who was a lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, resigned as a member of parliament last month after he was found guilty of assaulting the boy at a house in 2008. He had denied the allegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)