Chinese Foreign Minister Wang urges Asia-Pacific countries to reject bloc confrontation

On the eve of the Quad leaders' summit in Tokyo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday urged Asia-Pacific countries to reject any attempt to introduce military bloc or camp confrontation into the region.

''The peace and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region is not only about the fate of the region, but also about the future of the world,'' he said in a virtual address to the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

He urged the region to ''unswervingly maintain peace and stability, adhere to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and unequivocally reject any attempt to introduce military bloc or camp confrontation into the Asia-Pacific region,'' state-run CGTN quoted him as saying.

On Sunday, Wang launched a broadside against the Indo-Pacific strategy of the US, saying that it is ''bound to fail'' as it is vigorously promoted by Washington to ''contain'' Beijing.

The ''Indo-Pacific strategy'' is causing more and more vigilance and concern in the international community, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, Wang said while responding to a question at his joint press conference with Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Sunday.

His comments came ahead of the Quad summit to be held in Tokyo on May 24 in which US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his counterparts from Japan and Australia will take part.

Wang also attacked the ''Indo-Pacific Economic Framework'' (IPEF) launched by Biden in Tokyo a day ahead of the Quad summit.

The rollout of the IPEF came as part of Washington's efforts to push forward a strong economic policy for the Indo-Pacific to counter China's aggressive strategy on trade in the region.

The countries that have joined the US-led initiative are Australia, Brunei Darussalam, India, Indonesia, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

China, like countries in the region, is happy to see initiatives conducive to strengthening regional cooperation. But it opposes the plot to create a split confrontation, Wang said.

''First of all, we must draw a big question mark and see through the hidden plot behind it,'' he said.

First, free trade should be promoted, and protectionism in disguise should not be pursued, he said. Meanwhile, India is expected to maintain its autonomy and continues to be cautious about the US-proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) for the sake of its own interests despite being an initial signatory, Chinese analysts said.

Although Quad is a bloc designed to form a united front against China in the so-called Indo-Pacific region, India would also prefer a benign agenda to develop in the region, rather than completely turning adversarial toward China, the state-run Global Times newspaper quoted unnamed analysts as saying. Zhao Gancheng, director of the Centre for Asia-Pacific Studies, Shanghai Institute for International Studies, pointed out that the IPEF is a haphazard work in the first place and has never been seriously thought over in the US. The document is mostly an instrument that will allow the US to pursue its goals of attracting more allies to counter China, Zhao was quoted as saying by the Chinese newspaper.

