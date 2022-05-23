Left Menu

Shah visits Prime Ministers' Museum, asks people to take tour of it

Shah also asked everyone in the country, especially the youth, to visit the Prime Ministers Museum at least once and said by visiting it, people will be able to experience many glorious moments of history and get to know them more closely.PM narendramodi established Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, honouring the contributions of all the prime ministers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 20:13 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday visited the museum dedicated to all former prime ministers of the country and said it is a wonderful effort to make the history of independent India memorable.

Shah also asked everyone in the country, especially the youth, to visit the Prime Ministers' Museum at least once and said by visiting it, people will be able to experience many glorious moments of history and get to know them more closely.

''PM @narendramodi established 'Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya', honouring the contributions of all the prime ministers. Through it the countrymen will be able to know the contributions made by all our prime ministers in the security, unity and development of the country. Got the opportunity to visit this wonderful museum today,'' he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The home minister said the museum is a commendable effort to document the achievements and contributions of all the prime ministers irrespective of their political ideology.

''The Prime Ministers' Museum is a wonderful effort to make the history of independent India memorable,'' he said.

Shah said through the museum, Prime Minister Modi has done the work of increasing the pride of the ''prime minister's post'' which is an institution. ''I thank @narendramodi for this,'' he said.

The museum was inaugurated on April 14.

