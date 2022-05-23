Maha: MVA govt working from home, jails, says Union minister Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Monday mocked the MVA government in Maharashtra by stating that it operated from ''homes and jails''.

Speaking at the BJP's 'jal akrosh morcha' here, he said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray works from home instead of the secretariat and some ministers were in jail, an apparent reference to NCP's Nawab Malik, who was arrested for alleged links with aides of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

He said under BJP rule between 2014 and 2019, then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would tour the state extensively.

Union minister Bhagwat Karad said Aurangabad used to get water once every two days, which has now deteriorated to once in eight days.

He said a probe was needed on who operated the tanker lobby here and its working.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray attended the commencement ceremony of a water tank for a pipeline scheme in the city two years ago, but the construction of this tank is yet to be completed, Karad said.

