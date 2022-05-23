Left Menu

Former Sao Paulo governor Doria drops out of Brazil's presidential race

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 21:12 IST
Former Sao Paulo governor Doria drops out of Brazil's presidential race

Former Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, a member of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB), said on Monday he has decided to drop out of the presidential race.

"I put my name at the disposal of the party and today, May 23, I understand that I am not the PSDB's choice," Doria said during a speech. He was fourth in opinion polls ahead of the October election, which is expected to be highly polarized between far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Doria had been facing growing pressure from high level PSDB members as the party tries to build a so-called third way candidacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022