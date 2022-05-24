U.S. warns companies of 'reputational risks' of doing business in Sudan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 00:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States issued an advisory on Monday warning U.S. companies of growing reputational risks of doing business with state-owned enterprises and military-controlled firms in Sudan.
"These risks arise from, among other things, recent actions undertaken by Sudan's Sovereign Council and security forces under the military's command, including and especially serious human rights abuse against protesters," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sovereign Council
- State
- Sudan
- Ned Price
- U.S.
- The United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sri Lank's top rights body summons top brass to explain reason behind state of emergency
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif warns of legal action against Imran Khan for statements against institutions
Tajinder Bagga out of Delhi, statement not recorded today in Court
Goyal seeks states' consensus for decriminalizing offenses under metrology law
DATAR CANCER GENETICS ANNOUNCES FORAY INTO THE UNITED STATES WITH A $250M CONTRACT TO OFFER PIONEERING CANCER DETECTION LIQUID BIOPSIES