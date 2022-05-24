Left Menu

Moscow not sure it needs resumed ties with West, will work on ties with China -Lavrov

"If they (the West) want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not," Lavrov said in a speech, according to a transcript on the foreign ministry's website. He also said Moscow's goal now is to further develop ties with China.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 02:25 IST
Russia's Foreign Minister said on Monday that Moscow will consider offers of re-establishing ties with the West and think whether that is needed, but will focus on developing ties with China. "If they (the West) want to offer something in terms of resuming relations, then we will seriously consider whether we will need it or not," Lavrov said in a speech, according to a transcript on the foreign ministry's website.

He also said Moscow's goal now is to further develop ties with China. "Now that the West has taken a 'dictator's position', our economic ties with China will grow even faster," Lavrov said.

(Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly and in Winnipeg by Ronald Popeski; Writing in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

