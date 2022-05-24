Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. health officials releasing some Jynneos vaccine doses for monkeypox -CDC

U.S. health officials are in the process of releasing some Jynneos vaccine doses for use in monkeypox cases, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday.

CDC officials said there are more than 1,000 doses of the vaccine, approved in the United States in 2019, in the national stockpile and they expect that level to ramp up very quickly in the coming weeks.

Embattled U.S. Rep. Cawthorn faces House ethics probe after election defeat

U.S. Representative Madison Cawthorn, a scandal-plagued Republican who lost his re-election bid last week, faced a congressional ethics probe on Monday into allegations that he may have engaged in insider trading and had an improper relationship with a staff member. In the House of Representatives' Ethics Committee announcement of the probe, it said its 10 bipartisan members had voted unanimously to form an investigative subcommittee on May 11.

California governor vows water use limits unless residents conserve

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday warned he would order strict cutbacks on water usage statewide if businesses and residents did not slash their own consumption in the face of a severe drought. Newsom issued the ultimatum during a meeting a meeting with California's largest water agencies ahead of what experts worry could be another hot, dry summer on the heels of more than three years of drought.

New York police release images of suspect in fatal subway shooting

New York City police on Monday released surveillance images of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old man in a subway car over the weekend, an apparently random attack that came less than two months after a mass shooting on the transit system. New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell in a Twitter message shared two photos of the person believed to have shot a straphanger on Sunday morning and sought the public's assistance in tracking him down.

SpaceX president defends Musk against sexual misconduct allegation - CNBC

SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell defended Elon Musk against a sexual misconduct allegation that he has denied, CNBC news on Monday. Business Insider last week reported that Musk's private rocket company SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant who accused Musk of exposing himself to her.

Heard lawyers will not call Depp back to witness stand -source

Lawyers for "Aquaman" actor Amber Heard decided not to call Johnny Depp back to the witness stand as they wrapped up their defense this week in the former couple's defamation case, a source close to Heard said on Monday afternoon. Depp appeared on a list of potential witnesses as the trial entered its sixth and final week.

U.S. Republicans join Democrats in backing NATO expansion despite rising nationalism

Democratic and Republican U.S. Senate leaders introduced a resolution on Monday backing Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO, underscoring support for expanding the alliance despite growing nationalism in the Republican party. It will take a two-thirds majority in the 100-member Senate to approve the expansion of the alliance, requiring "yes" votes from at least 17 Republicans along with every Democrat.

White House weighs waiving smog rules on gasoline to lower pump price -sources

The White House is considering waiving U.S. gasoline environmental rules aimed at reducing summertime smog, hoping the waiver will combat rising pump prices, according to three sources involved in the discussions. Refiners and blenders are required to avoid lower-cost components like butane in summer gasoline, but the White House is weighing suspending that rule to help lower fuel costs. The components help elevate gasoline's Reid vapor pressure, or RVP, which contributes to smog at higher levels, particularly in the hot summer months.

Powell sworn in to second four-year term as U.S. Fed chief

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was formally sworn in on Monday to begin his second four-year term as head of the U.S. central bank as it aims to tame the highest inflation in four decades without tipping the economy into recession. Also sworn in on Monday were Lael Brainard as the Fed's new vice chair, and the two newest members of the Fed's Board of Governors, Philip Jefferson and Lisa Cook, who are both Black economists, the Fed said in a statement.

Seven races to watch in Georgia, Alabama midterm primaries, Texas run-offs

Voters in Georgia and Alabama will pick candidates for the U.S. Congress and other offices in Tuesday primaries testing former President Donald Trump's power over his Republican Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Arkansas will also hold nomination contests while Texas will hold run-off elections for races that were unresolved in that state's March 1 primaries. Here are seven races to watch:

