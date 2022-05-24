Left Menu

BJP to launch booth programme to boost performance in upcoming polls

Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda will formally launch the booth strengthening programme on Wednesday aimed to improve the party's performance in the upcoming Assembly polls, sources said.

Bharatiya Janata Party president Jagat Prakash Nadda will formally launch the booth strengthening program on Wednesday aimed to improve the party's performance in the upcoming Assembly polls, sources said. At first, the BJP will work on strengthening 75,000 booths in more than 2,300 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha seats across the country. According to sources, programs will be carried out as preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said that the program will be inaugurated on Wednesday and the program will commence on June 15. In order to retain the seats that were won by the BJP in the previous Lok Sabha elections, the party aims to strengthen the weak booths of the BJP ruled states, sources said.

"The district presidents, MPs and MLAs of various states of the identified areas of all the states will also join Nadda in the meeting. The BJP president will explain the specifics of this program to the workers virtually," the official sources of the party said. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections are slated to be held this year.

