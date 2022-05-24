Australia's Albanese said strong views expressed in Quad meeting on Russia

Australia's Prime Minister Antony Albanese said on Tuesday that "strong views" were expressed on Russia in the Quad leader's meeting. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Albanese said Russia's "unilateral" attack on the people of Ukraine was an outrage. "Strong views were expressed in the meeting," he said.

"That was obviously discussed you will see the reference in the leader's statement," Australia's foreign affairs minister Penny Wong said. Asked about U.S. President Joe Biden's comments this week on Taiwan, Albanese said there was "no change" in Australia's position on Taiwan.

"There should be no unilateral change to the status quo," he said.

