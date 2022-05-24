Left Menu

Australia's Albanese said strong views expressed in Quad meeting on Russia

Australia's Prime Minister Antony Albanese said on Tuesday "strong views" were expressed on Russia in the Quad leaders meeting. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Albanese said Russia's "unilateral" attack on the people of Ukraine was an outrage.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2022 11:15 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 11:14 IST
Australia's Albanese said strong views expressed in Quad meeting on Russia
Antony Albanese Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Australia's Prime Minister Antony Albanese said on Tuesday that "strong views" were expressed on Russia in the Quad leader's meeting. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Albanese said Russia's "unilateral" attack on the people of Ukraine was an outrage. "Strong views were expressed in the meeting," he said.

"That was obviously discussed you will see the reference in the leader's statement," Australia's foreign affairs minister Penny Wong said. Asked about U.S. President Joe Biden's comments this week on Taiwan, Albanese said there was "no change" in Australia's position on Taiwan.

"There should be no unilateral change to the status quo," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022