Left Menu

India says 'substantive outcomes' reached in Biden, Modi talks

Of the four, only India has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite pressure from the United States for it to do so. "Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defence, P2P ties between the two countries," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said on Twitter, referring to people-to-people ties.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-05-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 12:44 IST
India says 'substantive outcomes' reached in Biden, Modi talks
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden reached "substantive outcomes" on Tuesday in talks to strengthen their trade, technology, and defense ties. The leaders are in Tokyo for a meeting of the Quad group of countries - the United States, India, Japan and Australia. Of the four, only India has not condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, despite pressure from the United States for it to do so.

"Discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, technology, defense, P2P ties between the two countries," Indian foreign ministry spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said on Twitter, referring to people-to-people ties. "Concluded with substantive outcomes adding depth and momentum to the bilateral partnership."

Biden said he had discussed the effects of the Ukraine war with Modi. The Indian leader has not publicly referred to the war on his Tokyo visit, which began on Monday. Russia has been India's biggest arms supplier for decades and India is wary of seeing Russia pushed even closer to China, with which India has serious border disagreements.

The United States has offered to sell more defense equipment and oil to India to pry it away from Russia. India has also joined a U.S.-led trade partnership, that Biden launched this week, called the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022