Left Menu

Goa govt urges Centre to levy 'nil' export duty on low-grade ore

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-05-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 13:21 IST
Goa govt urges Centre to levy 'nil' export duty on low-grade ore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after the Centre hiked the duty on exports of iron ore to 50 percent, the Goa government has urged the Union finance ministry to bring down the duty on low-grade ore to 'nil'.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi urging her to impose 'nil' duty on low-grade ore. In a bid to increase domestic availability, the Centre has hiked the duty on exports of iron ore to 50 percent.

In a statement issued last evening, the chief minister's office said ''vide notification dated May 21 the Central government has levied 50 percent duty on exports of all grades of iron ore''.

''Goa's ore largely being low grade (that is below 50 percent Fe) and not processed for steel making in the country, the state has requested the ministry of finance to consider 'nil' export duty instead of 50 percent on low-grade iron ore exports, as was done since 2016,'' the CMO stated.

The state government further said that ''this is necessary for sustainable mining in the state''.

The iron ore mining industry in Goa has come to a standstill since March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed all mining leases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
2
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022