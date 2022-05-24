Left Menu

Russia not 'chasing deadlines' in Ukraine, says security council chief

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 24-05-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 13:44 IST
Russia not 'chasing deadlines' in Ukraine, says security council chief
Nikolai Patrushev Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday that Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine and is not "chasing deadlines".

"All the goals set by the President will be fulfilled. It cannot be otherwise, because truth, including historical truth, is on our side," Patrushev said in an interview with the Russian Argumenty I Fakty newspaper.

"We are not chasing deadlines," he added.

