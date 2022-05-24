Russia not 'chasing deadlines' in Ukraine, says security council chief

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday that Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine and is not "chasing deadlines".

"All the goals set by the President will be fulfilled. It cannot be otherwise, because truth, including historical truth, is on our side," Patrushev said in an interview with the Russian Argumenty I Fakty newspaper.

"We are not chasing deadlines," he added.

