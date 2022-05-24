Left Menu

Moldova's pro-Russian former president Dodon detained -party official

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 13:56 IST
Moldova's former President Igor Dodon was detained by Moldovan authorities on Tuesday morning, a senior official in his Party of Socialists told journalists on Tuesday.

Local media outlet Deschide.MD quoted Moldova's acting Prosecutor General Dumitru Robu as saying that Dodon, a pro-Russian politician who governed the country from 2016 to 2020, had been detained for 72 hours.

