Moldova's pro-Russian former president Dodon detained -party official

Moldova's former President Igor Dodon was detained by Moldovan authorities on Tuesday morning, a senior official in his Party of Socialists told journalists on Tuesday.

Local media outlet Deschide.MD quoted Moldova's acting Prosecutor General Dumitru Robu as saying that Dodon, a pro-Russian politician who governed the country from 2016 to 2020, had been detained for 72 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)