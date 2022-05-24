Left Menu

Vijay Singla arrested after being sacked from Punjab Cabinet

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-05-2022 14:30 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 14:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police arrested Vijay Singla shortly after he was sacked from the state cabinet on corruption charges by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, according to an official source.

Singla was the state health minister. CM Mann said Singla was allegedly demanding one per cent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.

The development came barely two months after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Punjab.

Vijay Singla, 52, was elected as an MLA from the Mansa Assembly seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala. He is a dental surgeon. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

