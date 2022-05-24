Vijay Singla arrested after being sacked from Punjab Cabinet
- Country:
- India
The Punjab Police arrested Vijay Singla shortly after he was sacked from the state cabinet on corruption charges by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, according to an official source.
Singla was the state health minister. CM Mann said Singla was allegedly demanding one per cent commission in tenders and purchases of his department.
The development came barely two months after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in Punjab.
Vijay Singla, 52, was elected as an MLA from the Mansa Assembly seat. He had defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala. He is a dental surgeon. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress has been good to all, time to repay that debt in full: Sonia Gandhi at CWC meet ahead of Udaipur 'Chintan Shivir'.
Re in "ICU" under Modi, PM cannot hide eco, social realities forever: Congress on rupee free fall
Seek full cooperation of leaders to ensure unity, determination, commitment to Congress' accelerated revival: Sonia Gandhi at CWC.
Re in "ICU" under Modi, PM cannot hide eco, social realities forever: Congress on rupee free fall
Maha Congress chief gets invite from seer to visit Ayodhya