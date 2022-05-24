Left Menu

Finland and Sweden to send delegations to Ankara -Finland's Haavisto

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 24-05-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 14:52 IST
Finland and Sweden will send delegations to Ankara on Wednesday to try to resolve Turkish opposition to their applications for membership of the NATO military alliance, Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday.

"We are sending our delegations to visit Ankara, actually both Sweden and Finland. This will happen tomorrow so the dialogue is continuing," Haavisto said during a panel discussion in Davos.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

