Finland and Sweden to send delegations to Ankara -Finland's Haavisto
Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 24-05-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 14:52 IST
Finland
- Finland
Finland and Sweden will send delegations to Ankara on Wednesday to try to resolve Turkish opposition to their applications for membership of the NATO military alliance, Finland's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday.
"We are sending our delegations to visit Ankara, actually both Sweden and Finland. This will happen tomorrow so the dialogue is continuing," Haavisto said during a panel discussion in Davos.
