PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:16 IST
UP Assembly pays tributes to Lata Mangeshkar
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to sing sensation Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6, and observed a two-minute silence.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana moved a motion to condole the legendary singer's death.

Expressing his grief, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the art and music world has suffered an irreparable loss with the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar, popularly known as 'Swar Kokila'.

He threw light on her personality and said she sang more than 50,000 songs in more than 25 Indian and foreign languages.

Leader of Opposition Akhilesh Yadav, while highlighting Mangeshkar's life, said she was a recipient of almost all the prestigious honors in the country and that her death has caused a loss to the cinema world as well as the entire society.

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Rajpal Singh Balian, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar, Congress leader Aradhana Mishra, Bahujan Samaj Party's Umashankar Singh, Jansatta Dal's Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal's (NISHAD) Sanjay Nishad and Apna Das (S) leader Ram Niwas Verma also tributes to the late singer.

Eleven former members of the Legislative Assembly, who passed away in the recent past, were also remembered.

