Moldovan former president Dodon has not been detained - party

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 15:29 IST
Moldovan investigators are searching the office and home of former President Igor Dodon in his presence, but the opposition leader has not been detained, the deputy chairman of his Socialist party told Reuters on Tuesday.

Socialist party deputy chairman Vlad Batrincea had earlier said at a briefing that Dodon had been detained.

Local media quoted a prosecutor as saying that the searches were related to an investigation into corruption and treason. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)

