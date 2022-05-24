Moldovan former president Dodon has not been detained - party

Moldovan investigators are searching the office and home of former President Igor Dodon in his presence, but the opposition leader has not been detained, the deputy chairman of his Socialist party told Reuters on Tuesday.

Socialist party deputy chairman Vlad Batrincea had earlier said at a briefing that Dodon had been detained.

Local media quoted a prosecutor as saying that the searches were related to an investigation into corruption and treason. (Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Catherine Evans)

