Left Menu

Moldovan investigators search home of former president Dodon

The Kremlin said it was concerned at media reports that Dodon had been detained, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling on the Moldovan authorities to respect his rights. The searches were related to an investigation into corruption and treason among other charges, Russia's Interfax and RIA news agencies quoted a prosecutor as saying.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 16:20 IST
Moldovan investigators search home of former president Dodon
Igor Dodon Image Credit: Wikipedia

Moldovan investigators are searching the home of former President Igor Dodon in his presence as part of a probe into corruption and treason, but Dodon, now the opposition leader, has not been detained, a party official told Reuters on Tuesday.

Socialist Party Deputy chairman Vlad Batrincea had earlier said at a briefing that Dodon, leader of the pro-Russian party, had been detained. The Kremlin said it was concerned at media reports that Dodon had been detained, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling on the Moldovan authorities to respect his rights.

The searches were related to an investigation into corruption and treason among other charges, Russia's Interfax and RIA news agencies quoted a prosecutor as saying. The prosecutor's office did not respond to a request for comment. Batrincea said he believed the actions of the investigators were politically motivated moves by authorities loyal to pro-Western President Maia Sandu, who replaced Dodon as president in 2020.

"This is a dangerous game, those who go against the opposition want to provoke destabilization," Batrincea said at a briefing. A representative of Sandu, who is currently in the United States to celebrate her 50th birthday, did not respond to a request for comment. Moldova's acting Prosecutor General Dumitru Robu was quoted by local media outlet Deschide.MD as saying that Dodon had been detained for 72 hours.

But the same official was later quoted by the Russian news agency RIA as saying that while searches of premises related to Dodon were ongoing, he had not yet been detained. The prosecutor's office did not respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022