Turkey to discuss NATO bids with Finland, Sweden on Wednesday
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-05-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 16:21 IST
Turkish officials will meet with Swedish and Finnish delegations in Ankara on Wednesday to discuss Stockholm and Helsinki's applications to become members of NATO, the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who has objected to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, held phone calls with the leaders of the two Nordic countries on Saturday and discussed his concerns.
Turkey says Sweden and Finland harbour people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and followers of Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating a 2016 coup attempt.
