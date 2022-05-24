Left Menu

No factionalism in Cong, party will win three out of four RS seats in Rajasthan: Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday asserted there is no factionalism in the party and claimed it will win three out of the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state that will go to polls next month.Elections to fill the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state will be held on June 10 as BJPs Omprakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will complete their term on July 4.There is no factionalism in the Congress party.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-05-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 19:08 IST
No factionalism in Cong, party will win three out of four RS seats in Rajasthan: Dotasra
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday asserted there is no factionalism in the party and claimed it will win three out of the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state that will go to polls next month.

Elections to fill the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state will be held on June 10 as BJP's Omprakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will complete their term on July 4.

''There is no factionalism in the Congress party. All the MLAs are united under the leadership of the Congress high command and we will win three seats in the Rajya Sabha elections (in Rajasthan),'' Dotasra told reporters.

Asked about Congress MLA Ganesh Ghogra, who recently sent his resignation to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after a case was registered against him in Dungarpur for creating ruckus, Dotasra said he met the legislator on Monday and has conveyed his grievance to the chief minister.

He said the Dungarpur MLA has no resentment against the party.

Targeting the BJP, Dotasra alleged the saffron party works to topple elected governments.

''The BJP is trying to disturb communal harmony in Rajasthan. The party wants to win the elections through polarisation,'' he claimed.

Dotasra said democracy in the country is under threat today and therefore Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has given the vision of 'Bharat Jodo'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022