No factionalism in Cong, party will win three out of four RS seats in Rajasthan: Dotasra

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday asserted there is no factionalism in the party and claimed it will win three out of the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state that will go to polls next month.

Elections to fill the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state will be held on June 10 as BJP's Omprakash Mathur, K J Alphons, Ramkumar Verma and Harshvardhan Singh Dungarpur will complete their term on July 4.

''There is no factionalism in the Congress party. All the MLAs are united under the leadership of the Congress high command and we will win three seats in the Rajya Sabha elections (in Rajasthan),'' Dotasra told reporters.

Asked about Congress MLA Ganesh Ghogra, who recently sent his resignation to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after a case was registered against him in Dungarpur for creating ruckus, Dotasra said he met the legislator on Monday and has conveyed his grievance to the chief minister.

He said the Dungarpur MLA has no resentment against the party.

Targeting the BJP, Dotasra alleged the saffron party works to topple elected governments.

''The BJP is trying to disturb communal harmony in Rajasthan. The party wants to win the elections through polarisation,'' he claimed.

Dotasra said democracy in the country is under threat today and therefore Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has given the vision of 'Bharat Jodo'.

