Vinai Kumar Saxena to take oath as Delhi Lt Governor on May 26

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 19:13 IST
Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena will take the oath of office at the Raj Niwas here on May 26, officials said on Tuesday.

Saxena, who held the post of chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), was appointed as the new LG of Delhi on Monday.

Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saxena.

Thereafter, the new LG will administer oath to Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as the new chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

''This is a unique coincidence taking place for the first time in Delhi,'' said constitution expert S K Sharma.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended on May 17 the name of Justice Sharma as the new chief justice of the Delhi High Court.

The oath-taking ceremony of Saxena will take place at 11 AM on May 26, officials said.

Saxena, 64, will succeed Anil Baijal who resigned from the post last week citing ''personal reasons''.

Saxena had started his career as an assistant officer in Rajasthan with JK Group and was elevated as general manager in 1995 to look after a proposed port project in Gujarat.

He was appointed as KVIC chairperson in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

