MP CM moves with handcart to collect toys, books for anganwadi children

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday moved on the streets of capital Bhopal with a flower-decked handcart to collect toys and books for children as part of his government's 'adopt an anganwadi' scheme.

The CM was flanked by state medical education minister Vishwav Sarang and MLA and former Bhopal mayor Krishna Gaur as he made his way through Ashoka Garden locality, where a large of people, including children with piggy banks, had gathered with books, toys and other items as donations for the initiative.

Among those who took to social media to praise the scheme were actor Akshay Kumar and poet-politician Kumar Vishwas.

''I will be very happy if I can do anything for the Anganwadi kids. It's a wonderful cause and I wish more power to you,'' the actor tweeted, while Vishwas said he was sending ''a few self-written children-literature and other necessary books for the kids''.

Swami Avdheshanand also praised the initiative, while Nobel Laureate and Bachpan Bachao Andolan's Kailash Satyarthi tweeted that it was the ''joint responsibility along with the government to ensure security, education and health of children''. He said it was necessary that in such initiatives, social organisations, religious gurus, corporate world, government and citizens come forward to save childhood.

Issuing a statement earlier in the day, the CM said, ''I am going out on Bhopal streets with a handcart to collect toys for the children of Anganwadi. It is my one mission to connect people to work. Why should our children remain malnourished? It is not the duty of the Anganwadi worker alone to make them free from malnutrition. There should be awareness in society.'' However, MP Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath mocked the move and called it ''event-drama''.

''Chouhan never does anything that he is supposed to do. Whenever there is time to do anything, or to fulfil responsibilities, he instead indulges in making an event-drama,'' Nath said.

