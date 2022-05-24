UP govt’s tall claims do not reflect on ground: Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday questioned the UP government's "tall claims" made in the governor's address to both Houses of the legislature, saying they do not reflect the ground reality.

She also asserted that had the government taken note of the "bitter ground realities" on public interest and security, people could have had some 'achche din', but no such thing happened.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief also disapproved of the "Governor, Go Back" slogan raised by Samajwadi Party members in the house, reflecting the crack in the opposition unity, also evident by the SP ally SBSP's members not joining Samajwadi lawmakers' act of storming the well of the House during the governor's address on Monday.

SP veteran Azam Khan too had skipped the House proceeding on Tuesday.

Questioning Governor Anandiben Patel's Monday address to the House, Mayawati said the government's tall claims on public interest and development become significant and useful only when they reflect the ground reality and are evident to the people.

But it is not so and that is why the Governor's address amounts to ignoring the people, she said.

Raking up the BJP's old slogan promising "achhe din" (good days), Mayawati said the people could have hoped for some good days, had the government taken note of the bitter ground realities on public interest, welfare and security.

But no such thing has happened, she said, adding the good days have come but only for the people who hardly care for the rule of law, she said.

Mayawati said the condition of the common man, "struggling with inflation, poverty, unemployment, anarchy, casteism, corruption and poor law and order situation" continues to be grim.

The government has to prove itself by doing the right work in the public interest and for their development, she said, while also flaying the government's step of verifying the eligibility of ration cardholders to have the document.

Asking the government to reconsider its decision on ration cards, she said it was her advice to the government.

Criticising the SP MLAs' act of storming the Well of the House and raising the "Governor, Go Back" slogan, Mayawati said, ''Governor only reads whatever the (state) government gives. Hence, it would have been better if the government was cornered during this discussion.'' PTI NAV RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)