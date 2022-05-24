Punjab CM sacking minister over graft charges proves only AAP can provide honest govt: Kejriwal

Lauding Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for sacking his health minister over corruption charges, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said this has proved that his party is the only political outfit in the country which can provide an honest government.

Addressing a virtual press conference here soon after Mann announced health minister Vijay Singla's sacking, the Delhi chief minister said corruption is a betrayal with the nation and the Aam Aadmi Party will not tolerate it at any cost.

The AAP is a ''diehard honest'' party and it will not spare anyone indulging in corruption, he said.

''Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann has dismissed his health minister after finding him involved in corruption. He (Singla) is being arrested after lodging a case against him. We are proud of you Bhagwant. The entire Punjab and the country are proud of you,'' Kejriwal said.

He said the AAP is the only party that has the courage to take action against its own leader for corruption. This is the first time that the country is witnessing a party taking action against its own leader, he claimed.

''Across the country today, there is one, only one, party which can give an honest government. Some people say some corruption is unavoidable to run a party and the government. But the Aam Aadmi Party has proved that a political party and government can be run with honesty and without any corruption,'' he added.

The Delhi chief minister recalled how he had also sacked his food minister over corruption charges after the AAP came to power in the national capital in 2015.

''The AAP is a diehard honest party. We will not spare even our own leaders if they are found involved in corruption. Corruption is a betrayal with the country,'' he said, adding, ''We will not tolerate the betrayal of Bharat Mata. We would rather die than betray the country.'' Targeting opposition parties, Kejriwal said they do not take action against each other's leaders as part of a mutual understanding, ''leave aside catching their own involved in corruption.'' Indian politics has become ''so bad and polluted'', he said.

''In Indian politics, the Aam Aadmi Party is a new beginning, beginning of honesty and patriotism, beginning of making a golden India,'' he added.

Mann said Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet after he came to know that he was allegedly demanding a ''one per cent commission'' in tenders and purchases of his department. Singla was arrested shortly afterwards.

According to official sources, Mann came to know about Singla's alleged wrongdoings through an official 10 days ago.

Singla, a dental surgeon, was elected to the assembly from the Mansa seat. He defeated Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, in the Punjab Assembly polls held in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)