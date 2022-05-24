Left Menu

Former White House press secretary to join MSNBC cable network -statement

Psaki, 43, resumed traditional daily White House press briefings after the tradition was abandoned by the administration of President Donald Trump. Trump, a Republican, had a contentious relationship with news media organizations, which he branded an "enemy of the people." By the time Trump left office in 2021, White House briefings had become sporadic.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:23 IST
Former White House press secretary to join MSNBC cable network -statement
  • Country:
  • United States

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who left her job in Democratic President Joe Biden's administration on May 13, will join MSNBC cable network and streaming services this fall, the network said. Psaki, who was White House communications director for then-President Barack Obama, will also appear on NBC and special election programming for November congressional races and the 2024 presidential election, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said.

"Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation," Jones said. Psaki, 43, resumed traditional daily White House press briefings after the tradition was abandoned by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump, a Republican, had a contentious relationship with news media organizations, which he branded an "enemy of the people." By the time Trump left office in 2021, White House briefings had become sporadic. His penultimate press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, left the job after eight months during which she held no regular press briefings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022