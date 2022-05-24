Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:26 IST
Delhi BJP chief says water supply in city 'contaminated', writes to Shekhawat seeking quality check
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday urged Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to check the quality of water being supplied in the national capital, alleging that people consuming it are falling ill.

In a letter to Shekhawat, the BJP leader alleged people are compelled to drink ''smelly and contaminated'' water and demanded that cases be registered against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Water Minister Satyendar Jain and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Gupta's allegations.

''One can't even wash hands with it (water being supplied in Delhi), let alone drink it. Samples of contaminated and smelly water from 100 different places should be taken and tested,'' the BJP leader said in his letter.

At a press conference, Gupta showed bottles allegedly containing water supplied by the DJB and said the samples taken from Gokulpuri and Jasola, among other places, smell like sewer water.

''People say that for over two months they have been getting smelly water supply and are compelled to drink it,'' he claimed.

Kejriwal should apologise to Delhiites because his government is forcing them to consume water that is harming their health, Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

