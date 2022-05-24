Left Menu

London Mayor Khan demands police explain decisions over 'Partygate' fines

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday demanded an explanation from the capital's Metropolitan Police force over how they decided who to fine for events in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices that broke COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:27 IST
London Mayor Khan demands police explain decisions over 'Partygate' fines
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Tuesday demanded an explanation from the capital's Metropolitan Police force over how they decided who to fine for events in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's offices that broke COVID-19 lockdown rules. New photographs of Johnson at a leaving party in Downing Street in November 2020 were published by ITV News on Monday, reigniting opposition accusations that he breached his own COVID-19 lockdown rules and calls for his resignation.

Johnson was not fined for that gathering, but did receive a fine for another event, a party for his birthday in June 2020. "Sadiq has today written to the acting Commissioner of the Met to seek a detailed explanation of the factors which were taken into account by investigating officers when decisions were made about whether to take action in individual cases in the Downing Street 'Partygate' investigation," a spokesperson for the mayor said.

"He has asked them to take steps to also reassure Londoners by making this explanation to them directly, because he is concerned that the trust and confidence of Londoners in the police is being further eroded by this lack of clarity." Johnson's spokesman declined to comment directly on the Nov. 13 events, saying the prime minister would answer questions in parliament once a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into lockdown-breaking events in Downing Street had been published.

Khan's role as mayor includes oversight of the London police force. "I do think the photograph that I saw for the first time yesterday will have people across the country scratching their heads how it is that even more fines haven't been issued," he told reporters earlier on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022