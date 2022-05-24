New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL35 PB-2NDLD MINISTER Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked over corruption, arrested soon afterwards Chandigarh: Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet Tuesday over graft charges, and was arrested shortly afterwards, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting his government has zero-tolerance to corruption.

LGD15 UP-COURT-LD GYANVAPI Gyanvapi case: District court to decide on maintainability Thursday Varanasi: A district court on Tuesday fixed May 26 for hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case.

DES52 UP-ASSEMBLY-RAJBHAR Assault case: Rajbhar says will resign as MLA if proven guilty, seeks magisterial probe Lucknow: Samajwadi Party ally Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday offered to quit as MLA if proved guilty in an assault case lodged against him during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

DES27 UP-ASSEMBLY-LD AZAM UP assembly: Azam Khan skips session for second consecutive day Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan skipped Uttar Pradesh assembly proceedings for a second day in a row on Tuesday amid speculation of a rift between him and party president Akhilesh Yadav.

DES25 UP-AKHILESH-ADITYANATH Akhilesh slams UP govt over crime, CM recalls Mulayam's remark on rape Lucknow: In a face-off with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on law and order, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday recalled SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's ''boys will be boys'' remark on rape.

DES47 UP-MAYAWATI UP govt’s tall claims do not reflect on ground: Mayawati Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday questioned the UP government's “tall claims” made in the governor’s address to both Houses of the legislature, saying they do not reflect the ground reality.

DES35 UKD-KOTHIYAL-BJP AAP CM face in Uttarakhand polls Col Kothiyal joins BJP Dehradun: Colonel (retired) Ajay Kothiyal who had been the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in the Uttarakhand assembly polls held in February, joined the ruling BJP on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state party president Madan Kaushik. DES33 UKD-SNOWFALL-CHARDHAM Snowfall, rain disrupt Char Dham Yatra, pilgrims stopped on way to Kedarnath, Yamunotri Dehradun: Snowfall and rain hit the Char Dham Yatra on Tuesday with thousands of pilgrims halted en route to Kedarnath and Yamunotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas as a precautionary measure. DES39 RJ-RS POLLS-DOTASRA No factionalism in Cong, party will win three out of four RS seats in Rajasthan: Dotasra Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday asserted there is no factionalism in the party and claimed it will win three out of the four Rajya Sabha seats in the state that will go to polls next month.

