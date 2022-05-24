Left Menu

Davos updates - Polish leader can't see Ukraine ceding land

PTI | Davos | Updated: 24-05-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 20:43 IST
Davos updates - Polish leader can't see Ukraine ceding land

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday said he sees no possibility for neighbouring Ukraine to accept any peace terms dictated by Moscow or to consent to give any of its territory to Russia.

Duda spoke during a geopolitical outlook panel at the annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.

He says “the mere drive to take revenge and regain what's theirs is so powerful that I don't believe that they (Ukrainians) could agree to peace terms that would boil down to the Russians taking again kilometers of Ukrainian land.'' He says the Russians have destroyed so much of Ukraine and the Ukrainians have spilled so much blood defending their country that any politician in Ukraine who would suggest bending to Russia's demands “would simply be finished”.

Duda says any politician in the West who believes he can persuade Kyiv to accept any of Moscow's terms is “deeply mistaken”.

Poland has been supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia through political and defense means, and has accepted more than three million refugees fleeing the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022