Hungary's government gets emergency powers due to Ukraine war, PM Orban says

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-05-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 21:24 IST
Hungary's government gets emergency powers due to Ukraine war, PM Orban says
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's government declared a state of emergency due to the war in Ukraine from Wednesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a Facebook video, adding his cabinet needed room of manoeuvre to respond to challenges quickly.

Orban, who won a fourth consecutive term in elections on April 3, has used the special legal order in the past, once due to migration and later during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new state of emergency, announced on Tuesday, empowers Orban's government to approve measures fast, by decree.

