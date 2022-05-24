Left Menu

Lebanese govt slams bank association's rejection of financial recovery plan

The Lebanese banking association's rejection of a financial recovery roadmap passed last week by Lebanon's cabinet is "dangerous and irresponsible", a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 21:45 IST
Lebanese govt slams bank association's rejection of financial recovery plan

The Lebanese banking association's rejection of a financial recovery roadmap passed last week by Lebanon's cabinet is "dangerous and irresponsible", a senior government official said on Tuesday. According to a document seen by Reuters, the plan would cancel "a large part" of the central bank's foreign currency obligations to commercial banks and dissolve non-viable lenders by November.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon said on Tuesday that the plan places the full losses of the country's economic meltdown on depositors. "The attempt to link the fate of their money with the depositors is dangerous and irresponsible," the office of the prime minister said on Twitter, citing Saade Chami, the deputy prime minister in the caretaker cabinet of Najib Mikati.

The plan was approved by cabinet in its final session, hours before losing decision-making powers following the election of a new parliament on May 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022