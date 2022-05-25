Left Menu

Russia-China joint patrol near Japan shows partnership is "alive and well" - U.S. State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 00:05 IST
Russia-China joint patrol near Japan shows partnership is "alive and well" - U.S. State Dept
  • Country:
  • United States

A joint patrol by Russian and Chinese warplanes near Japan's airspace during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday demonstrates that a partnership between the two countries is "quite alive and well," U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The exercise was likely planned well in advance by both countries, Price added in a press briefing on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
Boeing's Starliner to depart space station tomorrow; watch OFT-2's return to Earth

Boeing's Starliner to depart space station tomorrow; watch OFT-2's return to...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022