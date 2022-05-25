Russia-China joint patrol near Japan shows partnership is "alive and well" - U.S. State Dept

A joint patrol by Russian and Chinese warplanes near Japan's airspace during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday demonstrates that a partnership between the two countries is "quite alive and well," U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

The exercise was likely planned well in advance by both countries, Price added in a press briefing on Tuesday.

