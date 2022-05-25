Biden envoy Dodd urges Brazil's Bolsonaro to attend Americas summit

U.S. President Joe Biden sent former Senator Christopher Dodd to Brazil to try to convince its President Jair Bolsonaro not to skip next month's Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. The far-right Brazilian leader, an admirer of Donald Trump, is not planning to attend the summit the week of June 6 when Biden will host heads of state from across the continent, according to people familiar with the matter.

Dodd, Biden's special adviser for the summit, met with Bolsonaro on Tuesday morning. "I reiterated our desire for Brazil to be an active participant in the Summit, as we recognize the collective responsibility to move towards a more inclusive and prosperous future," Dodd said in a statement.

The summit has not been held since 2018 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first time that the United Sates will host it since the inaugural summit in Miami in 1994. Relations between the two most populous countries in the Americas have been cold since Biden took office. Bolsonaro has been slow to recognize Biden's election and the two presidents have not spoken.

"As one of the most important U.S. partners in the region, what we do together with Brazil makes a difference," Dodd said. He said the summit will focus on shared issues across the hemisphere, including climate goals and making democracy and economic stability a reality for every country.

"Brazil has much to contribute on these issues ... and we highly value Brazil's voice as we discuss solutions," he said.

