Biden orders U.S. flags flown at half-staff after Texas shooting
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 03:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 03:33 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags be flown at half-staff at the White House and other public buildings "as a mark of respect for the victims" in a Texas shooting on Tuesday that killed 14 students and one teacher.
Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28, Biden said in a statement.
