Biden orders U.S. flags flown at half-staff after Texas shooting

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags be flown at half-staff at the White House and other public buildings "as a mark of respect for the victims" in a Texas shooting on Tuesday that killed 14 students and one teacher.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28, Biden said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)