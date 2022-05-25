Left Menu

Biden orders U.S. flags flown at half-staff after Texas shooting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2022 03:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 03:33 IST
Biden orders U.S. flags flown at half-staff after Texas shooting
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden ordered U.S. flags be flown at half-staff at the White House and other public buildings "as a mark of respect for the victims" in a Texas shooting on Tuesday that killed 14 students and one teacher.

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28, Biden said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
3
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022