Canada's Quebec adopts stricter French-language requirements
The Canadian province of Quebec on Tuesday passed a law to promote use of the French language, in the face of vocal opposition from minority English-speakers, certain health-sector advocates and indigenous peoples. Bill 96, sweeping legislation proposed by the nationalist Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government, would help protect the language in the mostly French-speaking province. But critics argue it would make it harder, among other things, for hospitals to hire staff that speak languages other than French, complicating efforts to serve patients.
Earlier in the day, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters that his government has concerns about the latest version of the law. Among other things, the law would require new immigrants in Quebec to communicate with certain government agencies in French starting six months after their arrival. It would cap enrollment in certain English-language schools in the province, and impose stricter French language requirements at those schools also. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by David Gregorio)
