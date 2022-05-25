Biden to speak on Texas school shooting Tuesday night

U.S. President Joe Biden called Texas Governor Greg Abbott to offer any and all assistance needed in the wake of the "horrific shooting" that killed 14 students and one teacher, and will speak to the nation about it on Tuesday, the White House said.

Biden was briefed about the shooting aboard Air Force One as he returned from a trip to Asia, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter. "His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," Jean-Pierre said. The White House said he will speak at 8:15 p.m. (0015 GMT).

In a proclamation issued before he landed, Biden ordered the flags at the White House, and at U.S. federal and public buildings to be flown at half-staff until sunset on May 28. Biden spoke with Abbott from Air Force One and offered him "any and all assistance" needed, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Twitter.

The shooting hands Biden, already facing the lowest approval ratings of his presidency, another crisis on top of 40-year high inflation rates and a war in Ukraine. When he ran for the presidency, Biden, a Democrat, promised to push gun safety measures and reduce the country's tens of thousands of annual gun deaths. He and his Democratic Party have failed to get enough votes in Congress for background checks or other proposed bills.

The United States is the most heavily armed society in the world, according to the Geneva-based Small Arms Survey, a research group. Small, rural states where gun ownership is widespread have disproportionate influence in the U.S. Senate, where a supermajority of 60 votes is needed to advance most legislation in the 100-seat chamber.

