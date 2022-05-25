Georgia Gov. Kemp defeats Trump-backed rival for Republican nomination
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp won the Republican nomination to run for reelection in November, Edison Research projected on Tuesday, holding off a challenge by former U.S. Senator David Perdue, who Donald Trump had backed.
The former president endorsed Perdue after Kemp refused to overturn the results of Georgia's votes in the 2020 election which saw the state go for President Joe Biden. Kemp will face Stacey Abrams in the general election on Nov. 8.
