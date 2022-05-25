Georgia official Raffensperger, who defied Trump, wins Republican renomination

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who defied pressure by Donald Trump to "find" more votes to reverse his 2020 election defeat, held off a challenger backed by the former president to win the party's primary on Tuesday, Edison Research projected. Raffensperger has been one of Trump's most frequent targets ever since he refused, emphatically and publicly, to overturn the results in Georgia's 2020 presidential vote, which Trump falsely claimed were fraudulent.

Trump endorsed U.S. Representative Jody Hice in the tightly contested race. Raffensperger will face a Democratic opponent in the general election on Nov. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)