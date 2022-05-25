Left Menu

Denied ticket, Karnataka Congress general secy asks why party ignoring 50 pc of population

Karnataka Congress general secretary Kavitha Reddy on Monday lashed out at her party for not promoting women empowerment while picking candidates for the June 3 Legislative Council elections.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-05-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 10:53 IST
Denied ticket, Karnataka Congress general secy asks why party ignoring 50 pc of population
Karnataka Congress general secretary Kavitha Reddy (Photo/Facebook). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress general secretary Kavitha Reddy on Monday lashed out at her party for not promoting women empowerment while picking candidates for the June 3 Legislative Council elections. Reddy said that social justice is irrelevant and incomplete without gender justice in political representation.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Reddy wrote, "All men who get MLA/MP ticket will not win, so winnability question is ONLY for women? Men with all resources also have lost elections, but the question on resources is ONLY for women? Social justice is irrelevant/incomplete without Gender justice!" "Why is Indian National Congress ignoring 50 per cent of the population? Is there no representation for women in our Assembly, Council, or Parliament at all? Is it no entry for women?" the post read.

The state Legislative Council elections will be held on June 3. The election is necessitated as the term of office of seven members expires on June 14. Meanwhile, the BJP has announced four candidates for the Legislative Council polls. The BJP has picked senior leaders Laxman Savadi, S Keshava Prasad, Hemalatha Nayak and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy for contesting the polls. (ANI)

