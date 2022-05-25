Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed Finance Minister by Prez Gotabaya

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed Finance Minister of the debt-ridden country on Wednesday by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, an official statement said.

Wickremesinghe, 73 was sworn in as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stability, and National Policies.

The five-time prime minister was re-appointed to the job on May 12 following the political circus precipitated by the unprecedented economic crisis in the island's history.

He replaced Mahinda Rajapaksa who resigned to make way for his brother's plan to appoint an all-party interim government to handle the economic crisis.

Wickremesinghe's office said during the two weeks he had been at the helm. He re-established the island's foreign relations, took steps for constitutional reform with the draft of the 21 amendments to the constitution, ensured fuel supplies, and has been making preparations for an interim budget.

Wickremesinghe with just his seat in the 225-member assembly relies on all political parties to support him in his immediate task of reviving the ailing economy.

Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy in mid-April saying it was unable to meet its international debt payments this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)