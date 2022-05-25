Left Menu

Congress-led UDF entered into 'unholy' alliance with BJP for Thrikkakara bypoll, alleges CPI(M)

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday alleged that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has entered into an "unholy" alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Thrikkakara assembly bypoll.

CPI-M Kerala State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday alleged that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has entered into an "unholy" alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Thrikkakara assembly bypoll. Thrikkakara Assembly bypoll is scheduled to be held on May 31 and the votes will be counted on June 3.

Alleging that the UDF is picked with the LDF getting positive response from various sectors, they are "seeking a politically unholy alliance". "During the recently held local body elections in Thrippunithura at Ernakulam district, the BJP had won two seats due to UDF, and now the former is returning the favour by assisting UDF to win Thrikkakara bypolls," alleged Balakrishnan," alleged Balakrishnan.

"Now the UDF has reached an agreement not only with the BJP but also with the SDPI, and the Congress is trying to form an anti-Left front in Thrikkakara, which will not work here," he added. (ANI)

