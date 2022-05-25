Kapil Sibal files RS nomination as Independent backed by SP, says he quit Cong on May 16

Saying he resigned from the Congress last week, Kapil Sibal on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha as an Independent supported by the Samajwadi Party. Sibal, whose tenure as a Congress Rajya Sabha member ends in July, went to the Uttar Pradesh assembly premises with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders to file his papers. ''I have filed the nomination as an Independent candidate. I thank Akhileshji for supporting me,'' Sibal told reporters.

''I resigned from the Congress on May 16 and am no longer a senior Congress leader now,'' he said.

