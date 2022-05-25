RCP Singh dismisses speculation of rift with Nitish Kumar

Senior JDU leader and Union Minister RCP Singh on Wednesday dismissed speculation of differences with Nitish Kumar over the issue of Rajya Sabha ticket. Speaking to the media in Delhi, Singh clarified and said "There is no difference with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on any issue and today evening I am going to Patna."

Speaking to the media at his residence before the Cabinet meeting Singh said, "There is no difference with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on any issue. The nomination was from May 24 to May 31 and today there is a cabinet meeting. Today evening I am going to Patna. From where do you guys bring these questions?" On the question of becoming Union Minister without permission of Nitish Kumar, the senior JDU leader said he had taken the oath with the consent of Nitish Kumar.

"I have clarified this thing dozens of times and today I am saying again that it is a complete rumour. I had taken the oath with the consent of Nitish Kumar and I had also informed the national president. If I had taken oath without consent then he would have asked for resignation," he said. On the question of proximity with BJP, Singh said, "This is my nature. Where I live, I live with honesty and dedication. My closeness with BJP is nothing new and try to understand, I have been with BJP since 1998 because in Bihar, JDU- BJP have been together for many years. You thought earlier we were not close to BJP and now we are close?"

Union Minister RCP Singh further said, "In a democracy, discussions go on but you know our leader Nitish Kumar listens to everyone. I have clarified dozens of times that there are four parties in the NDA (Janata Dal (United), Bharatiya Janata Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party) and all of them together come to a majority and have formed the government till 2025 and the people of the state have voted for the NDA. From where do you keep speculating that JDU-RJD have become closer?" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)