Goa AAP welcomes Punjab CM's action against minister in bribery case

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Goa unit on Wednesday welcomed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's action against his own minister in a case of bribery.

Addressing a press conference at the party's office here, AAP leader Valmiki Naik said it was a historic development that a state government took a stand against its own minister for being involved in accepting bribe.

He further said that this was possible only with the AAP, as the party stems from the anti-corruption plank.

If this had been the case with the government of any other party, discussions would have taken place about sharing the bribe money and no action would have been taken against the minister involved, Valmiki Naik claimed, while speaking to reporters along with his party colleague Rajdeep Naik.

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla was sacked from the state Cabinet on Tuesday over graft charges, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserting that his government has zero-tolerance to corruption.

The Punjab government has fulfilled almost half of the promises it had made during the recent Assembly elections, the AAP leader said, adding that the party aims at providing good governance.

The Goa government should come out with anti-corruption measures as promised by them before the election. The BJP had promised to initiate an anti-corruption helpline, but the assurance is yet to be fulfilled, he said.

There is rampant corruption in Goa, which is reflected in the poor quality of infrastructure facilities created in the state, Valmiki Naik alleged.

