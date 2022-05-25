Left Menu

Shiv Sena slams Stalin over meet with Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict, says it's not our culture

Days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hugged former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict upon his release, Shiv Sena said it is not a right ideal for the nation.

Days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hugged former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi's assassination convict upon his release, Shiv Sena said it is not a right ideal for the nation. Addressing the reporters today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Everyone knows Tamil Nadu's politics. Rajiv Gandhi was the nation's leader. He sacrificed himself for the nation. He was assassinated in Tamil Nadu. If Chief Minister felicitates his assassins, I think it's not our culture."

"If someone drafts a new dimension like this, then it is not a right ideal for the nation," he added. On May 18, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin met AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. CM Stalin shared a video where he was seen hugging Perarivalan. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), has been rooting for Perarivalan's release for a long time.

Congress has said it was "deeply saddened" by the Supreme Court order to release AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case while its ally DMK has hailed the apex court's ruling. Notably, Shiv Sena is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in Maharashtra in which the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress are also partners. (ANI)

