Estonian PM says must avoid a bad peace for Ukraine

Ukraine has to be able to negotiate with Russia from a position of strength so that Moscow is not encouraged to take further aggressive action, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday. "We must avoid a bad peace, a badly negotiated peace for Ukraine would mean a bad peace for us all," she said in a speech in Stockholm. "It is much more dangerous giving in to Putin, than provoking him.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 25-05-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:31 IST
Kaja Kallas Image Credit: Flickr
Ukraine has to be able to negotiate with Russia from a position of strength so that Moscow is not encouraged to take further aggressive action, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Wednesday.

"We must avoid a bad peace, a badly negotiated peace for Ukraine would mean a bad peace for us all," she said in a speech in Stockholm.

"It is much more dangerous giving in to Putin, than provoking him. All these seemingly small concessions to the aggressor lead to big wars. We have done this mistake already three times: Georgia, Crimea, and Donbas."

