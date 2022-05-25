Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-05-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:58 IST
UK PM Johnson has been given report into lockdown parties - Cabinet Office
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

The civil servant leading the investigation into coronavirus lockdown-breaking parties at the Boris Johnson's Downing Street office and residence has passed her official report to the UK prime minister, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided her final report to the Prime Minister," a Cabinet Office spokesperson said. Downing Street is due to publish the report later on Wednesday.

