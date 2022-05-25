Left Menu

UK report blames "senior leadership" over illegal Downing Street COVID parties

There was a failure of leadership and judgement which led to illegal coronavirus lockdown parties being held at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street, a report by a senior civil servant said on Wednesday.

"The senior leadership at the centre, both political and official, must bear responsibility for this culture," the report said. "Many of these events should not have been allowed to happen."

